Council of Europe stands ready to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Secretary General

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary General of the 47-nation Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain committed to solving conflict by peaceful means.

“I am concerned about reports of on-going incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan that have already cost human lives. News of a ceasefire is welcome and I call on both sides to maintain it.

When joining our organization more than twenty years ago, both Armenia and Azerbaijan committed themselves to solving conflict by peaceful means. This commitment remains unchanged and must be strictly respected”, the CoE Secretary General said.

Marija Pejčinović Burić stated that the Council of Europe reiterates its full support to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in their continuing efforts to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a peaceful solution to their differences.

“We stand ready to facilitate dialogue between these two member states, with a view to building confidence and promoting reconciliation”, Marija Pejčinović Burić said.