Lawmaker says some positions were taken back during countermeasures on Nov. 16

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces have returned military positions from Azerbaijan during countermeasures taken on November 16 amid the Azerbaijani attack at the eastern border, the ruling Civil Contract party lawmaker Armen Khachatryan told reporters during a briefing.

“Right now there’s a ceasefire. There are positions which we have taken back,” Khachatryan said, without specifying.

Asked whether or not Armenia has applied to the CSTO, the lawmaker said Armenia has indeed applied to the organization, but couldn’t say whether a written request has been submitted.

He underscored that there won’t be any corridor through the country, and that no one can solve that issue by force.

