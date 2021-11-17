Armenia still ready to launch delimitation and demarcation, reiterates Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the process of launching the delimitation and demarcation hasn’t moved forward due to Azerbaijan not giving a concrete response, while Russia has made proposals three times.

During a Q&A in parliament, ruling Civil Contract party lawmaker Sargis Khandanyan asked the prime minister on what obstacles exist for starting the delimitation and demarcation.

Pashinyan reminded that back in May he had announced that he was ready to sign the proposal on starting the process which was on the table at that moment. “I’ve said during the campaigning period, before and after that, that I find the starting and completing of the process of demarcation and delimitation to be extremely important. And basically in May and after that Russia made a proposal three times, including the “uncovered document”. And basically we have given consent in all three occasions to move forward with this process. I have the impression that the process didn’t move forward because of Azerbaijan delaying or not giving a concrete response,” Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that a peaceful resolution to the border situation is extremely important.

“All our past statements are in force, including on the launch of delimitation and demarcation,” he said.

