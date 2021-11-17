Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the CIS states, Mr Grigoryan’s Office said.

At the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented the current situation caused by the November 16 military actions of Azerbaijan. He informed his Russian counterpart that the military actions are taking place in the sovereign territory of Armenia and that the Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s sovereign territory.

In his turn Nikolai Patrushev expressed hope that the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tension will soon ease and that the Russian side is ready to provide respective support to Armenia and Azerbaijan for the border demarcation and delimitation.

