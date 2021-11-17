Our goal is signing peace treaty – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The whole goal of the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is to reach the point of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian PM said at the National Assembly, during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Lena Nazaryan from “Civil Contract” Party that the Azerbaijani leadership offers Armenia to sign a peace treaty and what’s the respond of the Armenian side.

Pashinyan answered that Armenia has also offered and offers Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty.

“This is not something new. In all the negotiation packages that existed before us, the goal of the negotiation process is to sign a peace treaty”, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that it is strange for him when Azerbaijan says that they offer Armenia to sign a peace treaty, but there is no response from Armenia. According to the Prime Minister, not only there is a response from Armenia, but it has been said a dozen of times that it is not an Azerbaijani initiative.

"When we talk about the full restoration of the negotiation process, when we are involved in the negotiation process, our goal is to sign a peace treaty, which must be preceded by the agreement on the text of the peace treaty. It is a rather extensive process. We have never refused to do that work. On the contrary, we have always expressed readiness. We consider it our agenda," Pashinyan concluded.