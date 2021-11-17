Armenian, Georgian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss regional situation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani met in Brussels with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Georgian MFA.

“Within the framework of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani held talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan. The situation in the region was discussed. The Georgian Deputy Prime Minister once again stressed the need to de-escalate tensions between the neighboring countries and strengthen stability in the region. Zalkaliani reaffirms Georgia's readiness to make every effort for lasting peace and stability in the region”, reads the statement.