Armenian President, Prime Minister of Singapore discuss prospects of the development of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Singapore, had a conversation with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. They referred to the current level of the relations between Armenia and Singapore and the development prospects of those relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President of Armenia presented information to the Prime Minister of Singapore about yesterday’s provocative and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"President Sarkissian and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the development of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas. It was noted that there is a great potential for cooperation, especially in the fields of high technology, artificial intelligence, science and education. According to President Sarkissian, the development path of Singapore is a good example for Armenia and the Singaporean experience in a number of spheres can be useful for our country”, reads the statement.

Referring to the development opportunities of small countries in the modern rapidly changing world, the interlocutors agreed that in the new realities, small and smart countries have great opportunities for development and success.