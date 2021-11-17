Zakharova highlights urgent organization of regional visit of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are currently in Vienna to discuss the current situation, ARMENPRESS reports the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing with journalists.

Referring to the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Zakharova recalled their November 15 statement, emphasizing that they continue their active mediation efforts, within the framework of which they recently met in Paris with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Once again, we highlight the urgent organization of the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region”, Zakharova said.