LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.21% to $2622.50, copper price down by 1.61% to $9495.00, lead price down by 1.85% to $2282.00, nickel price down by 0.46% to $19460.00, tin price up by 1.05% to $37850.00, zinc price up by 0.55% to $3215.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 0.08% to $61550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.