Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tavush province in the evening of November 17, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The fire was suppressed by countermeasures.

As of Thursday morning the situation has relatively stabilized. “As of 10:00, November 18 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan