Armenian PM receives Kyrgyz counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Akylbek Japarov arrived in Armenia for participation to the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council on November 18-19.

“Welcome in Armenia. I would like to personally congratulate you on your appointment as the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. I hope and I am confident that with joint efforts we will manage to continue developing the relations between our countries.

Of course, we participate in the activities of common organizations, that is the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, our countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

And of course, our bilateral relations are very important for us, and we highly appreciate them. I hope we will manage to develop also these relations and especially boost the commercial ties. Once again congratulations and welcome in Armenia”, Pashinyan told the Kyrgyz PM.

In turn the Kyrgyz PM thanked Pashinyan for the welcome and said: “The level of commercial relations between our countries was not so perfect in the past two years under the conditions of the pandemic, but the rates of the past 6-9 months show that we are starting to boost them. However, the overall volume of the trade turnover, so to speak, is small.

I would like to discuss with you the trade-economic cooperation and issues relating to our partnership in the organizations you mentioned, both in the economy and the CSTO in order to be able to assist one another both in difficult and good times”.

The officials, then, continued discussing the agenda of the Armenian-Kyrgyz relations and the cooperation development prospects.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan