Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his counterparts from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan arrived at the Presidential Residence where the narrow format meeting began.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]