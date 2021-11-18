Wide range of issues of cooperation expansion discussed at narrow-format sitting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place in Yerevan, which was attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

First, Prime Minister Pashinyan met the partners of the EEU member states, then a ceremonial photoshoot took place.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the narrow-format sitting, Nikol Pashinyan delivered a welcoming speech, where he particularly said,

“Honorable Heads of Government,

I welcome all of you in Armenia at the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

I am glad to welcome the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, respectful Akylbek Usenbekovich Japarov, and wish him fruitful work in his responsible post.

Today's meeting is a very significant event for us. We are glad to have the opportunity to receive distinguished guests in Yerevan, to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council and thereby contribute to the strengthening of our Union.

Cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is one of the priorities of our Government. We are ready to further continue making every possible effort to improve the mechanisms of cooperation and the effective functioning of the integration space.

Dear colleagues, I wish you all fruitful work and constructive discussion.

We tried to create the most comfortable atmosphere for our meeting. I hope we will be able not only to work on the issues on the agenda, but also to take the opportunity for direct communication and exchange of views”.

Afterwards, the participants of the sitting proceeded to the discussion of the issues on the agenda. In particular, a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture and healthcare within the EEU was touched upon. Issues related to the introduction of new regulations in the markets of different spheres, customs regulations, as well as the EEU 2022 budget were also discussed.

The expanded-format sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on November 19.