Armenia to have “at least 3-4” athletes at Beijing Olympic Games

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have at least 3-4 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, the President of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The international federation has changed the method of providing ranking quotas for the Olympics. Now, we are 31st among 63 countries. With this ranking we have at least 2-3 quotas, but these could change. We are advancing step-by-step, and if we succeed to enter at least the 30 in the Olympic Games then it would truly be an achievement. But this year there’s a very busy schedule due to the pandemic, because the cancelled tournaments of the previous year are held now,” he said.

Armenia will have at least one athlete in alpine skiing, most likely Harutyun Harutyunyan.

The “at least 3-4 athletes” will represent Armenia in alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan