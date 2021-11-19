EAEU makes the first step for having common credit system

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union signed an agreement on exchange of data about the credit histories, Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy at the Eurasian Economic Commission Ruslan Beketaev told reporters.

According to the agreement, the central banks of the EAEU member states will soon approve the technical rules for the exchange of data, which are kept in the national bureau of credit histories. These data must have a high protection level.

As a result, the residents of one of the countries of the Union can apply for a loan to the banks of the remaining countries, which will be able to check their credit histories and make decisions on providing loans.

“In conditions of remote lending, it is necessary to develop online banking mechanisms which are already developing both in Russia, Kazakhstan and other member states”, he said.

During today’s session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the citizens of the EAEU states will get equal opportunities in case of receiving a loan in the Union’s territory.

“Decisive steps are being taken for making closer the financial markets”, he said. “It would allow the banks to check the customer’s credit history regardless of his/her citizenship”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan