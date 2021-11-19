Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Karabakh requires consensus – Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires consensus of all sides, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

“A meeting requires consensus, so that all those who want to meet agree to it,” Lavrov said.

