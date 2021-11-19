Georgia refuses to participate in “3+3” format proposed by Turkey

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Georgia will not participate in “3+3” format, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani said at the parliament of his country.

“Georgia will not participate in the “platform of six” initiative. I told this also during my visits to Turkey and Azerbaijan”, the Georgian FM said.

The initiative launched by Turkey after the 44-day Artsakh war presupposes a new platform, in which the three countries of the South Caucasus - Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, and their three neighbors - Russia, Turkey and Iran - will participate.