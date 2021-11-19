Borders cannot be changed as a result of use or threat of force - Vice Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on November 19 the delegation led by Vice President of the Lithuanian Seimas Andrius Mazuronis.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan presented detailed information about the aggression of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, adding that Azerbaijan's un-constructive and expansionist policy, as well as the threats of the use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia by its top authorities for months and the aggressive rhetoric is a serious threat to the regional security and stability. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan especially highlighted the targeted and appropriate response of the international community to prevent further provocations by the Azerbaijani side, to contribute to the de-escalation of the situation in the region.

The Vice Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas reaffirmed the strong position of the Lithuanian side that the borders cannot be changed through the use of force or the threat of force.

The interlocutors highlighted the close cooperation between the two peoples based on traditional friendly relations and common democratic values. Andrius Mazuronis praised the early parliamentary elections in Armenia in June and the process of democratic reforms.

During the meeting, referring to a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, the parties expressed satisfaction with the intensity of high-level mutual visits and the dynamics of the development of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations.

The Armenian FM and the Lithuanian parliamentarians stressed the importance of active cooperation between the parliaments of the countries, emphasizing the role of friendship groups.

The need for a comprehensive and local settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was also stressed.

Referring to the humanitarian issues that need to be addressed urgently, the parties highlighted to speed up the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees held in Azerbaijan.