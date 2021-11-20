870 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Armenia in a day, 2161 recoveries

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 870 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 333.583, the ministry of healthcare said today.

2161 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 304.017.

41 patients have died, raising the death toll to 7253.

9660 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 20.909.