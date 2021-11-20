Turkey’s condition for normalizing relations with Armenia cannot be even discussed – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkey puts forward new conditions for normalizing relations with Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with French Le Figaro newspaper, answering the question if Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey.

“We have always stated that we are ready to normalize our relations without preconditions, despite the huge support provided by Turkey to Azerbaijan during the war against Artsakh, both politically and through the supply of weapons, as well as the deployment of thousands of foreign mercenaries.

We have received positive signals from Turkey to reopen the dialogue, but it remains complicated. Ankara puts forward new conditions. Among them is the "corridor" connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. It cannot be a subject of discussion at all. Countries should allow transit while maintaining their sovereignty over their territory. All communication channels in the region should be reopened”, Mirzoyan said.