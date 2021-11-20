Artsakh’s Government plans to impose a nationwide quarantine in the coming days

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Due to the epidemic situation, the Government of the Artsakh Republic plans to impose nationwide quarantine and specific restrictions in the coming days due to the existing risks of coronavirus disease, ARMENPRESS reports State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page. He reminded that quarantine has been in force in Stepanakert and some other communities since November 4.

“I would like to once again urge our citizens to maximally raise vigilance and preserve the safety regulations”, Beglaryan wrote, citing rising death toll in the country.

If the quarantine is approved by the Government. Wearing masks indoors will be mandatory, remote working will be promoted, mass events will be limited, in Stepanakert and some other settlements lessons will be held remotely and vaccination process will be further promoted. The option of presenting PCR tests for the unvaccinated citizens is under discussion.