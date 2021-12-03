Armenian FM and OSCE MG Co-Chairs highlight peaceful settlement under the Co-Chairs’ mandate

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Chaffer (USA) in Stockholm. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also took part in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the conversation, the importance of fully expanding the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and under its mandate was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan considered unacceptable the continuous belligerent rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership and aggressive actions. In this context, the Armenian FM highlighted taking concrete steps to reduce tensions in Nagorno Karabakh and the region. The Minister considered it necessary to solve the humanitarian problems immediately, in particular, the immediate return of prisoners of war and other detainees, the detection of cases of enforced disappearances, the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control, the creation of opportunities for international organizations to operate in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to continue working within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' mandate for a comprehensive, lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the well-known principles and elements.