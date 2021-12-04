Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Stockholm didn’t take place – MFA spox

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Sweden didn’t take place, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

“A meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers within the framework of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council didn’t take place. I would like to note that the Armenian side has never avoided meetings in the framework of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, the spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan