Russian research institute ROSDORNII interested in Armenia’s road construction market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Kristine Ghalechyan received the delegation led by General Director of the Russian Road Scientific Research Institute ROSDORNII, Stanislav Naboko, the ministry reports.

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Director of the Road Department Foundation of Armenia Stepan Machyan.

The cooperation opportunities were discussed during the meeting. The sides considered the collaboration in road construction, exchange of experience, training of specialists as prospective areas.

Agreement was reached to specify the concrete cooperation directions during the future discussions and use the existing potential to develop the field.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan