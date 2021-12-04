Armenian high-tech minister, Belarusian Ambassador discuss cooperation development opportunities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan received on December 3 Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the ministry reports.

The minister presented to the Ambassador Armenia’s technological potential, the programs and works being carried out by the ministry aimed at forming and developing technology-based economy.

Vahagn Khachatryan highly appreciated the experience and achievements of Belarus in the technology sector, expressing confidence that there are all preconditions to strengthen the new cooperation opportunities in this field.

The Ambassador thanked for the meeting and touched upon the partnering ties between Armenia and Belarus in different areas. He said that the Belarusian side is interested in strengthening the cooperation especially in the high technology field.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan