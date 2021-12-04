Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Bitcoin price down over 17%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The price of Bitcoin went down by 17.23% during the trading session on Saturday to $47,060, TASS reports citing the data provided by the CoinDesk portal.

The Bitcoin exchange rate was trading at $47,190 (-17.1%).

 








