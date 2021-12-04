Russia registers 32,974 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 32,974 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 9,769,011, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The increase in new cases totaled 0.34% in relative terms.

Particularly, 2,528 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 2,075 in the Moscow Region, 887 in the Samara Region, 840 in the Krasnodar Region, 739 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,017,126 in Russia.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 1,215 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 1,217 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 280,072, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

As many as 35,182 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 8,471,813, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.