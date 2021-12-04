Armenian FM meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on December 3 with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, the Armenian MFA reports.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted uniting international efforts for protection of human rights, freedom of speech and media. He reaffirmed Armenia’s support to the programs and activity of the OSCE Media Freedom Representative across the OSCE space.

The meeting touched upon the current situation caused by the Azerbaijani war against Artsakh. The Armenian FM presented the human rights violations carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces after the ceasefire.

