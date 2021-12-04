Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-21

YEREVAN, 4 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 December, USD exchange rate stood at 489.99 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 553.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 650.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27805 drams. Silver price stood at 352.8 drams. Platinum price stood at 14776.82 drams.