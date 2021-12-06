Local elections: Civil Contract loses in Abovyan, Masis and Aparan, wins overwhelmingly in Ashtarak, Jermuk and Artashat

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission released the preliminary results of the December 5 local elections in 36 towns and cities.

With 5776 votes, the Civil Contract party won in Vagharshapat (aka Etchmiatsin), while the “Ejmiatsin” bloc got 3872 votes.

In Aragatsotn’s Ashtarak, the Civil Contract won with 14732 votes, while the ARF and Hayrenik parties garnered 2730 and 1176 votes respectively.

In Talin, the Civil Contract party garnered 5037 votes, Zartonk received 2882 votes, Hayk – 1624 and Mer Hamaynk – 1258.

In Artashat, the Civil Contract party received 19794 votes, while the Orenk yev Ardarutyun (Law and Fairness) party received 9072 votes.

In Ararat the Civil Contract party again won, garnering 4988 votes. The Im Hzor Hamaynk party came in second with 4153 votes.

In Masis, the Civil Contract lost with 13461 votes to Davit Hambardzumyan Alliance, who received 14943.

In Vanadzor, the Mamikon Aslanyan Alliance won with 12810 votes, while the Civil Contract party got 8295. The Workers Socialist Party of Armenia received 4809 votes.

In Abovyan, Prosperous Armenia (BHK) won with 10403 votes, while Civil Contract garnered 8261.

The Karen Yeghiazaryan Alliance won in Aparan with 7421 votes. Civil Contract received 3705.

In Hzor Hamaynk party garnered 8666 votes in Vedi, while Civil Contract and Hanrapetutyun received 7960 and 3299 votes respectively.

The Civil Contract won in Jermuk with 2544 votes, and the Mer Hamaynk alliance and Aprelu Yerkir party received 236 and 118 votes respectively.

