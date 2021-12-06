Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Armenian President holds meeting with UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting today with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher, the Presidential Office reports.

Issues relating to the bilateral ties, as well as the regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.

 

