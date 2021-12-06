President Sarkissian, “Republic” party chair discuss external challenges

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues meetings with the extra-parliamentary political forces, the Presidential Office reports.

Today the President received Republic party president Aram Sargsyan.

During the meeting they exchanged ideas about the domestic problems and the external challenges, discussed the ways of solving all these issues.

Aram Sargsyan presented to the President the positions and approaches of his political party.

