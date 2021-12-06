Prosecution asks court to confiscate ex-police chief’s alleged illicitly obtained assets

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The general prosecution has asked a court to confiscate the assets owned by former national police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and his family suspected in being illicitly obtained, court documents released on Datalex showed.

Information on what specific assets the prosecution deems illegal wasn’t immediately available.

Gasparyan is yet to comment on prosecution’s move.

The stolen asset recovery law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Illegally-Obtained Assets, was adopted by parliament in 2020 April. In September of 2020 the division in charge of investigating alleged illicitly acquired assets was launched in the general prosecution.

