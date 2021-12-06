Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Friendship group with Montenegro to be established at Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs voted in favor of the draft on establishing an Armenia-Montenegro friendship group.

“Given that the activity of friendship groups is a good impetus for cooperation between parliaments, and that the Armenian foreign ministry also approves creating the Armenia-Montenegro friendship group, I propose to vote in favor of the draft decision”, chairman of the standing committee Eduard Aghajanyan said.

 

