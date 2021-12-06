Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-12-21

YEREVAN, 6 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.04 drams to 491.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.33 drams to 554.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 651.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 99.28 drams to 27904.28 drams. Silver price up by 0.04 drams to 352.84 drams. Platinum price up by 62.94 drams to 14839.76 drams.