NK conflict should be resolved in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Eduard Aghajanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue should take place in the framework of the Co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told the journalists.



“Armenia will not step back from its position, in particular will be loyal to the resolution of the issue in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. This circumstance must also be highlighted in our domestic political discourse, because it is a position, which is shared by almost all important subjects of the international community, in particular the Co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, OSCE Member States. This is an important factor” said Eduard Aghajanyan.



Referring to the border situation of both Armenia and Artsakh, killings of civilians by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Eduard Aghajanyan mentioned that the Government of the Republic of Armenia uses all possible instruments to reach de-escalation and exclude such cases.