The road is not smooth and easy - Eduard Aghajanyan about the work of the trilateral group of Deputy Prime Ministers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The meetings of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan are of a regular nature, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told the journalists.

“The co-chairing countries and their representatives are trying to find mutually acceptable solutions, and this path is not smooth and easy. The most important record at the moment is that this work is ongoing, which is the best proof that all parties are interested in resolving the issue and moving to mutually acceptable options”, Aghajanyan said.