President Sarkissian calls for unity as nation commemorates 33rd anniversary of Spitak earthquake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian issued a statement on the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake.

“Today we commemorate the memory of the victims of the 1988 December disaster, the earthquake,” the president said. “I convey words of comfort and support to all my countrymen who lost their loved ones, family and home during the devastating earthquake. For the memory of our countrymen who died, together through unity and daily work and devotion, hope and faith we can and must build our strong homeland, which will endure any calamity.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan