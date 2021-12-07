Armenian Ombudsman presents Azerbaijani illegal actions to French counterpart

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with his French counterpart, Ombudsman Claire Hédon in Paris on December 6, the Office of the Armenian Ombudsman reports.

The two Ombudsmen discussed the obstacles for protection of human rights in their countries.

Arman Tatoyan emphasized the necessity of immediate return of Armenian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan and informed that they are being held for political purposes, in violations of international law.

The meeting also touched upon the Azerbaijani gross violations of rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians, including the issue of being held accountable for the tortures, atrocities carried out by the Azerbaijani servicemen.

The negative consequences of COVID-19, women and children’s rights and many other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan