“Repatriation Week” event planned for Diaspora Armenians wishing to continue their lives in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. From December 13-19, the Republic of Armenia Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is organizing “Repatriation Week”. The week-long events are planned for those Diaspora Armenians who wish to continue their lives in Armenia, are thinking about repatriation or are simply unaware of the possibilities of returning to their homeland, ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia.

Repatriation Week will be held for the first time, and along with online and offline events, there will also be a photo and video story series telling the unique stories of repatriates.

The live broadcast in Western Armenian on December 13 will focus on Armenian communities in the Middle East and include a discussion with repatriates from Lebanon, Syria and Kuwait.

On December 14, repatriates from Argentina and Uruguay will talk about professional growth opportunities in Armenia in the Spanish language.

On December 15, repatriates from France and Belgium will talk in French about the quality of life in Armenia and the Armenian lifestyle, in general.

On December 16, the Russian-language panel will feature Armenian repatriates discussing the challenges that come with both individual and family repatriation, and the possibilities of overcoming them.

On December 17, Young Repats Networking Night will be held at AGBU Armenia, which will include wine, refreshments and making new social and professional acquaintances.

On December 18, repatriates and remote workers from the United States, Canada and Germany will present the opportunities and advantages of remote work from Armenia for everyone in the English language.

The week will conclude with a holiday event for children from repatriated families on December 19. All event updates can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/3rFdx4r