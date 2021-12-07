Biden hopes for tete-a-tete meeting with Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. During the remote conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden hoped for a tete-a-tete meeting with the Russian President next time, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

“I welcome you, Mr. President”, Putin said, addressing his U.S. counterpart.

“Good day. I am glad to see you again”, Biden answered.

Following the greeting, the leaders of the two countries started the conversation. Biden was the first to talk.

“Unfortunately, we did not meet during the G20 meeting, but I hope next time we will meet face to face”, Biden said.

The negotiations continued in a closed format, as announced earlier.