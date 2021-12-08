Iranian customs chief arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan welcomed the Head of the Iranian Customs Administration Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi at the Meghri customs checkpoint.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi arrived to Armenia on a working visit.

Badasyan and Mir-Ashrafi toured the Meghri border crossing point. They addressed issues of mutual interest in customs cooperation, simplification of customs procedures between the two countries and improvement of cargo shipment conditions.

The parties discussed possibilities for preliminary exchange of information, mechanisms for increasing the effectiveness of anti-smuggling operations, and stated the need for intensifying the direct contacts of the heads of the Norduz and Meghri border crossing points.

Badasyan and Mir-Ashrafi are scheduled to hold another meeting in Yerevan on December 9.

