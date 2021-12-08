Rep. Pallone calls for using tough diplomacy to deter Azerbaijani president’s aggressive behavior

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Frank Pallone commented on the statements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev again containing threats against Armenia.

“Aliyev is using his media mouthpiece to level threats of violence against Armenia unless he gets his way. He's a bad faith actor who clearly isn't interested in a negotiated peace”, the Congressman said on Twitter, calling on the State Department and other world leaders to use tough diplomacy and act to deter this behavior.

The Azerbaijani president has once again presented demands and threats against Armenia. On December 7 the Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on Aliyev’s statement, who demanded that Armenia should accept the terms of Azerbaijan and announce a specific date for the opening of the so-called "Zangezur corridor". The Foreign Ministry said that Aliyev’s statements contradict the agreements which were reached recently in Sochi by the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders.