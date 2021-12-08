Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-12-21

YEREVAN, 8 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 December, USD exchange rate is up by 1.40 drams to 493.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.08 drams to 557.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.06 drams to 653.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 122.92 drams to 28281.35 drams. Silver price is up by 2.52 drams to 356.19 drams. Platinum price is up by 264.22 drams to 15019.04 drams.