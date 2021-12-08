Deputy PM, ADB Armenia Office Director discuss investment program of North-South Road Corridor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan received Paolo Spantigati, Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Armenia Office. As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, Hambardzum Matevosyan highlighted the successful partnership established between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the ADB, noting that it has been effective both in the fields of infrastructure and human capital development, as well as in the framework of programs implemented within the framework of regional cooperation.

Paolo Spantigati thanked for the reception, congratulating Hambardzum Matevosyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the investment program of the North-South Road Corridor. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the Government of the Republic of Armenia attaches great importance to that and is working hard to complete its 2nd and 3rd tranches. Hambardzum Matevosyan added that the construction of the southern part of the project is of strategic importance for Armenia, which further emphasizes the need for active work in that direction.

Reference was made to the "Seismic Safety Improvement Program" implemented in collaboration with the ADB, which was intended to build and reinforce 46 schools. Emphasizing the effectiveness of programs implemented in the field of health and education, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the support provided by the ADB in the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, both in the direction of developing medical capacity and transition to distance education in crisis situations.

The issue of public-private partnership was also on the agenda of the meeting. Hambardzum Matevosyan drew attention to the need to increase the number of programs carried out with ADB assistance in the private sector, considering the existence of a new legal framework and ADB's mastery of international best practices in this field.