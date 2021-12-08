Pashinyan speaks about efforts aimed at repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government carried out daily work for the return of Armenian captives illegally detained in Azerbaijan, and this issue is discussed in all negotiations, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, referring to the question of MP Artsvik Minasyan from “Armenia” bloc.

Minasyan also noted that they initiated a discussion on the issue of the POWs, and officially invited PM Pashinyan, but the latter did not participate.

“First, let me bring the freshest example, when our Government raised the issue at the International Court of Justice. I think that the court made a very important record. Of course, the court did not demand the immediate release of prisoners of war, hostages or other detainees for one reason only - absence of any expression of purely racial discrimination, but on the other hand stated that those captured during hostilities should be repatriated under international law. As for the rest, we do daily work through diplomacy, the issue is discussed in all negotiations, we make all efforts”, Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister reminded that talks are planned in the near future, meaning the scheduled meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on December 15. And he, in response to the opposition's proposal, offered to meet behind closed doors after December 15 to clarify all the issues.