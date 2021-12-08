No issue is discussed outside the framework of trilateral statements – Deputy PM about the trilateral working group

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral working group on unblocking the regional economic and transport communications does not discuss any issue not envisaged by November 9, January 11 or Sochi trilateral statements, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, referring to the question of MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan from “Armenia” bloc, who reminded the statement of Azerbaijani president on opening the “Zangezur corridor”.

The MP asked if there are any, including oral agreements over that issue.

“I want to once again reaffirm and reconfirm that our discussions or negotiations are based on the November 9, January 11 or Sochi statements. No other issue out of those statements is discussed. Therefore, I think it’s totally unreasonable to talk about oral agreements”, Mher Grigoryan said.