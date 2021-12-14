Armenian PM departs for Brussels

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for Brussels on a two-day working visit, his Office said in a statement.

The PM will take part in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit.

He is expected to meet with the European partners on the sidelines of the Summit.

Pashinyan will also have a private meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The trilateral meeting of the Armenian PM, the European Council President and the Azerbaijani President will also take place in Brussels.