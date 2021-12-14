Relations with Turkey to focus on regional issues, says parliamentary defense committee head

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan says the “main domain” of the Armenian-Turkish relations will be the discussions of issues relating to the region.

Kocharyan made the comments after the Armenian foreign ministry announced that it will appoint a special envoy for dialogue with Turkey, after Ankara said it will appoint one as well.

“Cavusoglu announced that there is a need to speak with Armenia,” Kocharyan said, referring to the Turkish FM’s statement on appointing a special envoy.

“The main domain of the Armenian-Turkish relations will be the discussion on issues relating to the region,” he said.