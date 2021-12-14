Central Bank forecasts 4.2% economic growth for 2021, 5.3% for 2022

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia believes that the government will not only increase the economic growth in 2022, but also will raise the potential: 4.2% economic growth for 2021, and 5.3% for 2022, the CBA President Martin Galstyan said at a press conference.

“Certain increase not only in the current spending, but also large-scale state capital investments are expected next year, which, in fact, are based on our economic growth forecast for 2022”, he said.

The Bank’s previous forecast for 2022 was 2.4%. “After the adoption of the budget, when we already have the scenario of capital investments as a law, the state investment program to be implemented by the government, the economic growth will comprise 5.3% as a result of our predictions”, he said.

As for this year’s economic growth forecasts, the CBA chief said: “According to our estimates, our economic growth forecast for the year will be 4.2%”.

As for the inflation rate, the Bank expects that the year will end with 8.4% inflation compared to the current 9.6%.